LSU is hiring longtime NFL coach Scott Linehan as passing game coordinator, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

Linehan replaces Joe Brady, who won the Broyles Award as the top assistant in college football during his lone season at LSU. Brady returned to the NFL as Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator under new coach Matt Rhule.

Linehan, 56, most recently served as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2018. He served as the Cowboys' passing game coordinator in 2014 and the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator from 2009 to 2013, following an 11-25 record as St. Louis Rams head coach. Linehan also has held coordinator posts with the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

He returns to college football for the first time since 2001, when he completed a three-year stretch as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Louisville. Linehan also has been a college offensive coordinator at both Washington and Idaho, his alma mater.

He will work alongside LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger with the defending national champions, who will be replacing quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.