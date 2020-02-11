COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal judge Tuesday scheduled the first hearing in Ohio for a man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State and vowing to hurt players on the football team.

A September indictment unsealed late last year in federal court in Columbus accuses Daniel Rippy of making the "electronic communication" threat from California during the 2018 Michigan-Ohio State game played in Columbus, which the Buckeyes won 62-39.

Rippy threatened a shooting at the school and said: "I'm seriously going to hurt the students and all of the players from the football team," according to the Sept. 26 indictment.

A magistrate judge ordered Rippy handed over to U.S. marshals and sent to Ohio following Rippy's arrest last month in California. Judge Algenon Marbley set a hearing for Friday morning in Columbus.

A message was left with Rippy's court-appointed federal public defender seeking comment. WOOD-TV reported in January that Rippy said he was innocent during a Facebook message exchange with the station.