Houston linebacker Eyabi Anoma has been dismissed from the program for an unspecified violation of team rules, the school announced on Tuesday.

Anoma, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2018 ESPN 300, spent a year at Alabama before transferring to Houston. He appeared in six games in for Alabama, recording nine tackles.

Anoma sat out the 2019 season, per NCAA transfer rules. He leaves without having played a game for Houston.

Last August, Alabama coach Nick Saban said Anoma was dismissed from the school. Anoma arrived at Houston later that month, and the Cougars were anticipating him being an impact player in 2020. He drew strong reviews from Houston coaches and teammates for his physical ability while practicing with the scout team during the 2019 season.