Seth Greenberg argues why there needs to be a cut-off date on when head coaches can leave for another school after Mel Tucker is expected to leave Colorado for the Michigan State job. (1:25)

Michigan State has hired Mel Tucker, who resigned as Colorado's coach earlier Wednesday, as the Spartans' next football coach, the school announced.

"It brings me great pleasure to welcome Mel Tucker to the Spartan family as the 25th head coach in Michigan State football history," athletic director Bill Beekman said. "Mel brings a championship pedigree, NFL experience, connections to our region, success on the recruiting trail and head coaching experience to our program.

"Beyond his impressive list of credentials is an even more impactful leader of men with an energetic personality that will pay dividends on the recruiting trail. Perhaps more importantly, he'll connect with our student-athletes to help them develop beyond just their skills on the football field. His attention to detail will leave no stone unturned in his drive for championships."

Tucker, who will be officially introduced at a news conference later Wednesday, began his coaching career at Michigan State as a graduate assistant for Nick Saban in 1997.

"It is a blessing and honor to return to Michigan State University where I began my coaching career with Nick Saban," Tucker said in a statement. "... Returning home to Michigan State is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and my family but it created the toughest decision of my life -- to leave Colorado."

Tucker resigned as the Buffaloes' head coach after just one season earlier in the day. He went 5-7 last season with the Buffaloes and last week finalized the nation's No. 34 recruiting class, according to ESPN.

Mel Tucker was 5-7 in his only season with Colorado. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Tucker, 48, will replace Mark Dantonio, who announced his retirement last week after 13 seasons at Michigan State. Dantonio, 63, went 114-57 with the Spartans, winning or sharing three Big Ten championships and reaching the College Football Playoff in 2015. He left as Michigan State's all-time winningest coach but also is facing a lawsuit from former recruiting director Curtis Blackwell, who alleges that Dantonio committed multiple NCAA violations.

Tucker was one of several candidates to seemingly turn down Michigan State's initial overtures, and he tweeted Saturday that he remained committed to Colorado after speaking with MSU about its vacancy. However, Michigan State offered more resources, beyond just annual salary.

"It's fitting that Mel returns to the place where his coaching career began as a graduate assistant," Beekman said. "While he returns to Michigan State with a loftier title, his passion is every bit as fierce. Head football coach might be his title, but he will be an amazing ambassador for our department, our university and more than 550,000 living alums."

A Cleveland native who played defensive back at Wisconsin, Tucker was a defensive coordinator for three NFL teams and served as the Jacksonville Jaguars' interim head coach in 2011, going 2-3. Tucker worked alongside Dantonio at Ohio State from 2001 to 2003 and held coordinator jobs at Ohio State and Georgia, before landing his first head-coaching opportunity at Colorado.

Colorado said a search for a new coach is already underway.

"We are disappointed to see Coach Tucker leave," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement Wednesday. "We are excited about the upward trajectory of our football program and we'll get to work immediately hiring the next head coach to build on our momentum and lead our young men. We're confident this program is on the verge of competing at the highest level and has the resources and support in place to do so for a long time."