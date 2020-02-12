Ohio State coach Ryan Day has dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from the football program after the two players were booked into jail early Wednesday on charges of rape and kidnapping.

"I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations," Day said in a statement. "The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further."

Riep and Wint were booked into jail early Wednesday after warrants had been issued for them. They were charged with first-degree felonies Tuesday in Franklin County (Ohio) Municipal Court.

A woman told police she was hanging out with Riep at the apartment he shares with Wint on Feb. 4 when they began to engage in consensual sex, according to an affidavit. The woman stopped and told Riep she didn't want to continue.

Wint then entered the room and asked if he could join. Wint allegedly grabbed the woman by her neck and raped her, she said in the affidavit. Riep held the woman down with his body while Wint forced oral sex, the affidavit stated. The woman pushed Wint away, according to the affidavit, but he again forced her to have oral sex.

They stopped after several minutes, and Riep, while laughing at the woman, told her she needed to say on video that what happened was consensual, according to the affidavit. Riep then told the woman she needed to shower before driving her back to her home.

Riep and Wint are listed with the same address, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.