        <
        >

          Zoo names baby giraffe after LSU QB Joe Burrow

          play
          The best of Joe Burrow's championship season (2:26)

          Take a look back at the highlights from Joe Burrow's incredible season in which the LSU QB won the national championship and Heisman Trophy. (2:26)

          12:01 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Burrow name will remain in the LSU area beyond the school's record books for a while, as the Baton Rouge Zoo announced Friday that its new male giraffe will be named "Burreaux."

          The name -- a play off LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who spelled it that way on the back of his jersey for the Tigers' Senior Night this past season -- was chosen in a fundraiser run by the zoo, with each $1 donated representing a vote for that name and proceeds going toward conservation funding.

          Burreaux was one of three finalists for the name, along with Romeo (in honor of the giraffe's parents, Rosie and Rowan) and Kiume (Swahili for masculine and strong).

          Burreaux, the giraffe, was born Dec. 26. Joe Burrow, the football player, led LSU to an undefeated season and national title in 2019 while winning the Heisman Trophy.

          Burrow is a strong contender to be chosen No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the April draft. He played high school ball at Athens High School, which is fewer than 160 miles east of downtown Cincinnati.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices