The Burrow name will remain in the LSU area beyond the school's record books for a while, as the Baton Rouge Zoo announced Friday that its new male giraffe will be named "Burreaux."

You voted. We tallied. Meet Burreaux!!! Thanks to everyone who nominated and supported the cause. This little guy has big shoes to fill, but something tells us he's up for the challenge! pic.twitter.com/G1BjA0tX27 — Baton Rouge Zoo (@BatonRougeZoo) February 14, 2020

The name -- a play off LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who spelled it that way on the back of his jersey for the Tigers' Senior Night this past season -- was chosen in a fundraiser run by the zoo, with each $1 donated representing a vote for that name and proceeds going toward conservation funding.

Burreaux was one of three finalists for the name, along with Romeo (in honor of the giraffe's parents, Rosie and Rowan) and Kiume (Swahili for masculine and strong).

Burreaux, the giraffe, was born Dec. 26. Joe Burrow, the football player, led LSU to an undefeated season and national title in 2019 while winning the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow is a strong contender to be chosen No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the April draft. He played high school ball at Athens High School, which is fewer than 160 miles east of downtown Cincinnati.