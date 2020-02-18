Clemson and Georgia couldn't wait to renew their football rivalry.

The schools, which are separated by only 75 miles, announced on Tuesday that they will open the 2021 season against each other at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Bulldogs and Tigers were already scheduled to open the 2024 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, followed by home-and-home contests at Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and at Georgia in 2030 and 2032.

"This is another great opportunity to schedule a national non-conference game with a top level opponent," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "Playing a regular season game in Charlotte will give our fans the opportunity for a completely new experience in a great city and top level stadium. I know our coaches and players will be excited for the challenge to kick off the season in this kind of environment."

The Bulldogs and Tigers have played 64 times since 1897, most recently in a home-and-home series in 2013 and 2014. Georgia owns a 42-18-4 advantage in the all-time series.

Georgia had originally been scheduled to open the 2021 season against San Jose State, and Clemson was slated to open against Wyoming.

"Thank you to Georgia and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for helping make this game a reality," Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich said in a statement.

"Kicking off the 2021 season with this match-up will be a tremendous showcase for both universities and our fans. UGA is a great football program and we know that Charlotte will provide a first-class experience for everyone involved."