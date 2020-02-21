Former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were each indicted on two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping, Franklin County prosecutor Ron O'Brien announced Friday.

O'Brien said that if convicted, both men face a maximum consecutive term of 33 years of incarceration and must register as sex offenders.

They had pleaded not guilty to charges that they held a woman against her will and raped her earlier this month. Bond was set at $100,000 for Riep and $75,000 for Wint, and the men were ordered not to have contact with the woman or each other. They were also ordered not to discuss her on social media.

Ohio State dismissed the players from the team one day after the charges came to light.

Riep, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback who was entering his senior season for Ohio State, was expected to compete for a starting job. Wint, a 6-foot, 198-pound redshirt senior, would have been in the mix at safety.

Arraignment for Riep and Wint, both 21 years old, is scheduled for March 6 in Columbus.

