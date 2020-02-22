‪Miami Dolphins assistant head coach Karl Dorrell will become the new head coach at the University of Colorado, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Dorrell, who coached the Dolphins' receivers, will succeed Mel Tucker, who left the Buffaloes to become the head coach at Michigan State.

Dorrell was the head coach at UCLA from 2003-07, where he led the Bruins to four bowl appearances and amassed a record of 35-27.

Earlier this week, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, a star running back at Colorado from 1987-90, withdrew his name from consideration for the job, ESPN confirmed.

Darrin Chiaverini has been serving as Colorado's interim head coach.