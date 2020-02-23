Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot was arrested Saturday following an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Bloomington (Indiana) Police told the Bloomington Herald-Times.

Police said in a release that Hendershot entered the woman's apartment without permission, took her cellphone and grabbed her by the neck and shoved her against the wall when she tried to get the phone back. Hendershot had accused the woman of infidelity, police said.

Hendershot, 20, is facing a felony residential entry charge as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion (a charge against a person who knowingly or intentionally exerts unauthorized control over property).

"Indiana University Athletics is aware of the arrest of redshirt sophomore Peyton Hendershot," a school spokesperson said. "IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal and administrative processes, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants."

Hendershot's bond was set at $2,500, though he will remain jailed for at least 24 hours because of the domestic battery charge, according to the Herald-Times.

Hendershot was a third-team all-Big Ten selection in 2019, when he had 52 receptions for 622 yards and four touchdowns.