Scott Cochran, who's been Alabama's head strength and conditioning coach under Nick Saban since Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, is leaving to take a job at Georgia coaching special teams, sources told ESPN.

Cochran, one of the country's highest paid strength coaches, had been intrigued by the opportunity to be an on-the-field coach. When Lane Kiffin was named the Ole Miss head coach, Kiffin also expressed interest in hiring Cochran as on-the-field coach.

Cochran and Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared a close relationship when Smart was the defensive coordinator at Alabama and have remained close over the years.

Scott Cochran has been on Nick Saban's staff for all six national championships. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Cochran was the fifth-highest paid strength and conditioning coach in the FBS, earning $595,000 annually with potential bonuses of $130,900. Smart, a former Alabama defensive coordinator, tried to hire Cochran as his strength and conditioning coach when he was hired to coach the Bulldogs in 2016. Cochran replaces Scott Fountain, who left to join Sam Pittman's staff at Arkansas.

Saban is expected to tell the Alabama team about Cochran leaving for Georgia later Monday afternoon in a team meeting.

Cochran has been on Saban's staff for all six national championships, as he served as an assistant at LSU in 2003.

Cochran and head athletic trainer Jeff Allen were the only two football staff members still remaining that came with Saban to Alabama in 2007.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach contributed to this report.