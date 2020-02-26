Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was arrested late Tuesday night on a misdemeanor charge of family violence criminal trespass.

Wyatt, a senior from Decatur, Georgia, was still being held at the Athens-Clarke County Jail on Wednesday. His bond was set at $1,500.

"I'm disappointed in the misconduct that is outlined in the incident report," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "This is not indicative of the behavior we expect from our student-athletes who represent the University of Georgia and our football program. We will address it internally in the appropriate way."

According to a UGA Police Department incident report obtained by ESPN, a person called 911 on Friday and told police that a man and woman were arguing outside of a dormitory.

"During the argument, [the woman] left Wyatt's Room in Vandiver Hall and returned her dorm in McWhorter Hall," the incident report said. "Wyatt followed behind and kicked her exterior apartment door multiple times from the hallway, damaging the door and forcing it open."

A UGA police officer wrote in the report that "neither party indicated they were in fear of their safety."

An Athens-Clarke County Magistrate Court judge signed a warrant for Wyatt's arrest Monday.

Wyatt played in 13 of 14 games in 2019 and had 30 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hurries. He played one season at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before transferring to Georgia in 2018.

Wyatt, at 6-foot-3 and 301 pounds, was ranked the No. 10 junior college prospect nationally and No. 3 defensive tackle by ESPN in 2018.