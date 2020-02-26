The new LA Bowl was announced on Wednesday, matching the Mountain West's No. 1 team against the Pac-12's No. 5.

Beginning this December, it will be held at SoFi Stadium, the new 70,240-seat home of Los Angeles' Chargers and Rams in Inglewood, California.

Both commissioners touted the location.

"We are thrilled to partner with LA Bowl and bring a Pac-12 presence to the new state-of-the-art facility at SoFi Stadium, in one of the biggest markets right in our footprint," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said.

Added the Mountain West's Craig Thompson: "Los Angeles is a tremendous market firmly within our footprint that is home to a large number of our member institutions' alumni and the area from which many of our student-athletes are recruited."

Since 2001, the Mountain West champ played a Pac-12 opponent in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium, home to UNLV football games. This year's Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl is moving to Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and will now feature a Pac-12 matchup against a Big Ten or SEC opponent.

The LA Bowl is locked in at SoFi from 2020 to 2025.