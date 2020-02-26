        <
        >

          LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium added to postseason slate in 2020

          1:09 PM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Dave Wilson is an editor for ESPN.com since 2010. He previously worked at The Dallas Morning News, San Diego Union-Tribune and Las Vegas Sun.
            Follow on Twitter

          The new LA Bowl was announced on Wednesday, matching the Mountain West's No. 1 team against the Pac-12's No. 5.

          Beginning this December, it will be held at SoFi Stadium, the new 70,240-seat home of Los Angeles' Chargers and Rams in Inglewood, California.

          Both commissioners touted the location.

          "We are thrilled to partner with LA Bowl and bring a Pac-12 presence to the new state-of-the-art facility at SoFi Stadium, in one of the biggest markets right in our footprint," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said.

          Added the Mountain West's Craig Thompson: "Los Angeles is a tremendous market firmly within our footprint that is home to a large number of our member institutions' alumni and the area from which many of our student-athletes are recruited."

          Since 2001, the Mountain West champ played a Pac-12 opponent in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium, home to UNLV football games. This year's Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl is moving to Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and will now feature a Pac-12 matchup against a Big Ten or SEC opponent.

          The LA Bowl is locked in at SoFi from 2020 to 2025.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices