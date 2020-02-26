EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Dick Tamburo, an athletic director at three major schools and an All-American center at Michigan State, died Monday. He was 90.

We are saddened to learn the news of former All-American Dick Tamburo's passing. Dick was a member of two National Championship teams (1951, 1952) and was named team MVP as a senior in 1952. We send our deepest condolences to the Tamburo family.https://t.co/yDNiP7wsHV — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 26, 2020

A native of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, Tamburo served as the athletic director at Texas Tech, Arizona State and Missouri. He was inducted into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2006.

Tamburo also was an assistant coach at Arizona State and Iowa following two years in the Army.

He was a three-year letter-winner at Michigan State from 1950-52 and an All-American after leading the Spartans to a 9-0 record and the 1952 national championship. Tamburo also played linebacker for the Spartans, who won two national championships and went a combined 26-1 during his three seasons there.