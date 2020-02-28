        <
          Former Arizona linebacker Sterling Lewis dies from Valley fever

          9:01 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TUCSON, Ariz. -- Former Arizona linebacker Sterling Lewis has died after being hospitalized for Valley fever. He was 32.

          Arizona announced Lewis' death Thursday and the team also tweeted its condolences.

          Lewis played under coach Mike Stoops in 2008-09 after transferring from Blinn College in Texas. He played 23 games for the Wildcats, finishing with 98 combined tackles and three sacks.

          Valley fever is a fungal lung infection caused by coccidioides organisms. The fungus is known to live in the soil in the Southwest and people with Valley fever contract the infection by breathing in the microscopic spores.

