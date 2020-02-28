Police: Student joyrides on ATV damage LSU field

The field at LSU's Tiger Stadium incurred thousands of dollars of damage after a student allegedly took a pair of joyrides in an ATV, according to police.

Clayton Fleetwood, 19, is accused of breaking into the football stadium on two different nights and both times taking a Kawasaki MULE ATV parked inside and driving it on the field, which was under construction.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with simple burglary, criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a movable. Police later also arrested Thomas English, 18, on the burglary and movable charges, as well as Cathrine Nowery, 20, on the trespassing and movable charges.

A police report obtained by The Advocate says Fleetwood and English were captured on video surveillance late at night on Jan. 21, and that Fleetwood returned with Nowery on Feb. 8.

"It should be noted the field was under construction and without grass, and just had a new drainage system installed," the police report said. "[Fleetwood's] use of the ATV on the field area caused enough ruts/damage to require the precision grading to be repeated."

Repeating that grading will cost $8,000, LSU contractors said, according to The Advocate.

LSU, which won the College Football Playoff National Championship game last month, begins its spring football program on March 7, with a scrimmage at Tiger Stadium scheduled for April 18.