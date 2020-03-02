Kansas State is promoting safeties coach Joe Klanderman to defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN.

Klanderman has spent the past six seasons on staff for Wildcats coach Chris Klieman, the first five at North Dakota State before joining Kansas State in 2019. He replaces Scottie Hazelton, who last week accepted the defensive coordinator job at Michigan State. Klanderman will continue to work with Kansas State's safeties. Last season, Kansas State finished second in the Big 12 in pass defense, its highest conference ranking in five seasons.

Yahoo Sports first reported the hire.

Klanderman spent seven seasons as Minnesota State's defensive coordinator before joining Klieman at North Dakota State in 2014.

Kansas State also is promoting cornerbacks coach Van Malone to assistant head coach and passing game coordinator, according to a source.