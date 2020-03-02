Nebraksa WR JD Spielman catches the punt and returns it 76 yards to the house for another Cornhuskers' touchdown. (0:42)

Nebraska starting wide receiver JD Spielman is taking a leave of absence as he addresses a personal health matter, the team announced Monday.

Spielman is not expected to participate in Nebraska's spring practice session, which begins March 9. In three seasons, he has 170 receptions for 2,546 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 128 rushing yards in 33 games (26 starts). Spielman earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in each of his first two years and honorable mention honors in 2019. He set Nebraska freshman records for receptions (55), receiving yards (830) and all-purpose yards (1,572) in 2017, and he has the only two 200-yard receiving games in program history.

"Everyone's focus right now is on JD's well-being and providing him with the appropriate support," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said in a prepared statement. "We anticipate JD returning to the team in time for summer conditioning."

Nebraska doesn't expect Spielman's eligibility to be impacted by his absence. Spielman is the son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and the nephew of former Ohio State and NFL star Chris Spielman.