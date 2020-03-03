Ohio State sophomore running back Master Teague is unavailable for the rest of spring practice, a team spokesman confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

The team didn't confirm an injury to Teague, but the running back didn't appear on Ohio State's initial status report Monday for spring practice, which included players who are unavailable or limited for the session. Teague is Ohio State's projected starter at running back after recording 789 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 135 carries as J.K. Dobbins' backup in 2019.

Ohio State is thin at running back following Dobbins' departure to the NFL draft. Sophomore Marcus Crowley is unavailable for spring practice as he recovers from a knee injury suffered in 2019. The Buckeyes are working senior Demario McCall at wide receiver. Miyan Williams, a three-star recruit in the 2020 class, will enroll in the summer.

Redshirt freshman Steele Chambers is Ohio State's only available scholarship running back this spring.

"We're going to get Marcus back before the season starts," coach Ryan Day said after Monday's practice. "And then we have Miyan coming in. Once we get to the summer, we'll be whole. We're one injury away from a little bit of a crisis right now, but in the end, when it comes to September, we're going to be OK."