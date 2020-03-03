Cincinnati is hiring Dan Enos as running backs coach, sources told ESPN.

Enos spent the 2019 season as Miami's offensive coordinator before being fired a day after the Hurricanes were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl. He served as Alabama's quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach in 2018 before abruptly leaving for Miami, a move that surprised Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

AL.com first reported Cincinnati's hiring of Enos, who also coached quarterbacks at the school from 2004 to 2006. He replaces Doug Phillips, who spent three years at Cincinnati before leaving to become head coach at Youngstown State.

Enos coached running backs at Michigan State from 2007 to 2009 before becoming head coach at Central Michigan. After going 26-36 in five seasons, Enos voluntarily left CMU to become offensive coordinator at Arkansas.

The former Michigan State quarterback also has held coordinator posts at North Dakota State, Missouri State, Northern Michigan and Lakeland University.