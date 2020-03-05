Miami tight end Michael Irvin II announced Thursday he has decided to transfer for his final season.

In a post on Twitter, Irvin called the decision "uneasy" and said it "hurts my heart to the core," but added it was best for him and his family.

His dad, Michael Irvin, played at Miami in the 1980s. Irvin II struggled to find playing time since his arrival in 2016, dealing with injuries, disciplinary issues and adjusting to a position switch from receiver to tight end.

He had six total starts, with 11 catches for 111 yards in his career.

In an interview with ESPN.com in 2017, Irvin II noted the extra pressure that came with having a famous football-playing father, especially during recruiting.

"Of course, there was a lot of extra pressure," he said. "I would have liked to have gone and seen a bunch more places, but some of them didn't offer me because they thought, 'Oh, he's going to Miami.' Everybody was telling me, 'Oh, we can't wait to see you at Miami.'"

He also added, "I felt it was right for me to come to Miami. I have a lot of other family members who went to a lot of different schools but also that's my dad. I grew up with my father, he raised me and he raised me in the mindset of we're Miami Hurricanes, so it just fell into place."