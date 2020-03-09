Knoxville police are investigating a gunshot wound to the leg suffered by Tennessee football player Brandon Davis late Saturday night.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene outside Uptown Bar & Grill near UT's campus, they found Davis with a wound to his upper left leg and being helped to his feet by several people.

Davis told police officers that he heard a shot go off inside the bar, felt pain in his leg and realized he had been shot. He told officers he did not know why someone would shoot him. Officers searched the area but were unable to find any shell casings or blood.

Davis' teammate Trevon Flowers also told police he was with Davis when the incident occurred but didn't know who shot Davis. According to the police report, one of the officers overheard people saying Davis shot himself in the leg.

Davis was transported to UT Medical Center after the shooting and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"We are thankful that Brandon's injuries were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery," the university said in a statement. "We are gathering information as it becomes available."

Davis, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, played in one game last season for the Vols. He redshirted his first year at Tennessee in 2018.