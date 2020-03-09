Oklahoma will unveil a statue of Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield during its spring game on April 18, the school announced Monday.

All Oklahoma Heisman winners have a statue just outside Gaylord Family -- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in an area known as Heisman Park. But in what coach Lincoln Riley called a new approach, Oklahoma will unveil the statue inside the stadium as part of the game.

"The thought is instead of a ceremony outside the stadium why not include all 50, 60, 70,000 -- whatever is there -- why not include all of them in that moment?" Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said Monday during his spring football press conference. "So gonna be a pretty cool, historic moment for this program."

Mayfield won the sixth Heisman Trophy in school history in 2017, when he threw for 4,340 yards with 41 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also became the first Heisman winner to begin his career as a walk-on since scholarships were first introduced in the 1950s. Mayfield famously started at Texas Tech in 2013 before transferring to Oklahoma and becoming a three-year starter. He also was a Heisman finalist in 2016, finishing third behind winner Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.

Kyler Murray became the school's seventh Heisman Trophy winner the year after Mayfield, and his statue is expected to be completed by spring 2021.