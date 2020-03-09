Northwestern is adding former Indiana starting quarterback Peyton Ramsey as a graduate transfer.

Ramsey announced the move Monday on Twitter after visiting campus earlier this month. He has one year of eligibility left and could join the team before the end of spring practice.

Beyond excited for the next chapter. Time to get to work @NUFBFamily pic.twitter.com/1eVW6etnqE — Peyton Ramsey (@P_Rams12) March 9, 2020

Ramsey entered the transfer portal in late January after starting seven games for the Hoosiers in 2019 and all 12 contests in 2018. Indiana opened last season with Michael Penix Jr. as its starter and plans to stick with the redshirt sophomore as its top option this fall.

Ramsey passed for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns with 23 interceptions in 32 games (23 starts) at Indiana. He completed 68 percent of his attempts in 2019, second highest in team history and ninth nationally.

The Cincinnati native joins a quarterback room at Northwestern that struggled mightily in 2019, as the Wildcats endured their worst season (3-9) since 2006. Northwestern's quarterbacks combined to complete just 50 percent of their passes with six touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season. T.J. Green received a sixth year of eligibility after suffering a season-ending foot injury in the 2019 opener. Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson, Andrew Marty and Aidan Smith also are competing in spring practice.