Michigan has canceled its annual spring football game, which was scheduled for April 18 in Ann Arbor, the school said.

In a broad press release, announcing several layers of strategy surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, Michigan also announced Wednesday that all third-party competitions and events scheduled in and on its athletic facilities through April 21 are canceled, as well.

Outside events scheduled after April 21, the school said, will be addressed on a case-by-case basis or until further guidance is available, and the school will "work proactively with all groups on refunds."

Last month, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced the Wolverines would not take an international trip -- traditionally an offseason staple in the coach's tenure -- due to coronavirus concerns. With the outbreak worsening domestically, this was the next step.

"The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is paramount as we assess the near and long-term potential impacts," the school's press release said. "This is a rapidly evolving situation."

There are likely to be more programs that will join in this strategy. Earlier Wednesday, with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issuing an order regarding "mass gatherings" due to the coronavirus outbreak, Cincinnati announced it would not hold a spring game on April 10.