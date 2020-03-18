Crowning a champion in college football's 64-team playoff

Now is when it really starts to get fun. We're down to 16 teams in ESPN's fictional NCAA football tournament.

We saw some upsets, clutch performances and exhilarating finishes in the first two rounds. But this is the point of the tournament when talent usually wins out ... but not always.

All four No. 1 seeds are still alive: Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Alabama. Three of the No. 2 seeds are still playing: Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M.

As a reminder, original seeds were based largely on ESPN's latest Football Power Index for the 2020 season. We've got some entertaining matchups ahead, so let's finish the football version of March Madness.

EAST REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

(1) Clemson 38, (4) Michigan 24: Coach Dabo Swinney loves to say that Trevor Lawrence is too focused on being great to be distracted by anything that doesn't matter. Well, he's certainly not distracted by the Michigan defense and hits 10 of his first 11 passes on his way to four touchdowns and 330 yards through the air in a convincing Clemson victory.

(2) Texas A&M 34, (11) Baylor 20: What a terrific tournament run by Dave Aranda and the Bears in his first season in Waco, Texas, especially given the exodus of defensive talent from the 2019 team. The Aggies take advantage of some of the newer faces on defense for Baylor in posting their third consecutive game of 30 points or more in the tournament and moving a game away from the final four.

REGIONAL FINAL

(1) Clemson 27, (2) Texas A&M 24: It's the third meeting in as many years for these two teams, but this one carries loftier stakes than the two previous regular-season contests. The Aggies do a nice job of changing it up on defense and not allowing Lawrence to get into a rhythm, but an Amari Rodgers punt return for a touchdown is the difference for the Tigers.

HOW WE GOT HERE

First round: (1) Clemson over (16) Louisiana, (2) Texas A&M over (15) SMU, (3) LSU over (14) Colorado, (4) Michigan over (13) Navy, (5) Minnesota over (12) West Virginia, (11) Baylor over (6) Utah, (10) Mississippi State over (7) Stanford, (8) TCU over (9) Purdue

Second round: (1) Clemson over (8) TCU, (2) Texas A&M over (10) Mississippi State, (11) Baylor over (3) LSU, (4) Michigan over (5) Minnesota