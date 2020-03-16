Ohio State added ESPN Junior 300 running back Evan Pryor to its 2021 recruiting class on Monday. Pryor is the No. 124 overall prospect, and he chose Ohio State over North Carolina and Georgia.

Pryor's decision to join the Ohio State class gives the Buckeyes three commitments in the month of March, including ESPN Junior 300 cornerback Jakailin Johnson and cornerback Devonta Smith.

This commitment gives Ohio State the most ESPN Junior 300 commitments to date of all FBS programs. The Buckeyes have 11 ESPN Junior 300 commitments, which is one more than Clemson, two more than Florida and five more than Notre Dame, Oregon and North Carolina.

Pryor is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound back from Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina. He's the No. 7 running back in the class, and he will help Ohio State restock the running back room. When Pryor gets to campus, he'll join Master Teague III, Marcus Crowley and Steele Chambers as the running back options.

Pryor is adding to an outstanding class that consists of the No. 1 overall prospect in defensive end Jack Sawyer, the No. 4 quarterback in Kyle McCord and two top-100 wide receivers, including Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

All in all, 10 of Ohio State's 11 ESPN Junior 300 commitments are ranked in the top 150, and they have put the Buckeyes ahead of the competition in this recruiting cycle.