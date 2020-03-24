Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin, who transferred from Texas A&M to the Seminoles in December, has been granted a transfer waiver, allowing for immediate eligibility in the 2020 season, the school announced Tuesday.

Corbin, a redshirt sophomore, will have three years of eligibility for the Seminoles.

"We are grateful to the NCAA for this decision and to Texas A&M for supporting this process," head coach Mike Norvell said. "We're excited for Jashaun and the opportunity he's going to have to impact this program on and off the field."

The move brings Corbin back to his home state and to a school he initially committed to during the recruiting process. Ranked as the 259th overall player in the 2018 ESPN 300, Corbin committed to Florida State in 2017 while Jimbo Fisher was the coach there. After Fisher left for Texas A&M, Corbin decommitted and eventually signed with the Aggies.

"I'd like to start by giving all glory to God," Corbin said. "I'm thankful for the opportunities he has given me and for this opportunity to play at Florida State. Thank you to everyone in compliance for working on my behalf and to my coaches for their support throughout this process. I also want to say thank you to Texas A&M for making this possible. I'm looking forward to being a big contributor to the team this upcoming season."

Corbin entered this past season as the Aggies' starter at running back before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

In 14 games with the Aggies, Corbin rushed for 483 yards and two touchdowns. In 2018, he served as the backup to Trayveon Williams and was a kick returner for the Aggies, scoring on a 100-yard return against Arkansas.