The NCAA will allow Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to go forward with fundraising efforts to help victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawrence and his girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, a soccer player at Anderson University, launched a GoFundMe page on Monday to help raise money for family relief and support for coronavirus victims.

When Clemson compliance officials learned about the page, they asked Lawrence and Mowry to deactivate it based on their interpretation and enforcement of NCAA policy, which does not allow the use of name, image and likeness for crowdfunding.

But the NCAA issued a statement Tuesday that said it would make an exception during the coronavirus outbreak for student-athletes who want to raise money to help.

"We continue to work with member schools so they have the flexibility to ensure that student-athletes and communities impacted by this illness are supported, and we applaud Trevor for his efforts," the NCAA said in its statement.

Lawrence said on his Instagram account: "Shout out to the NCAA. Thank y'all so much for granting a waiver. They're allowing us to continue to raise money for what we were doing originally."

Lawrence added he and Mowry will take some time to figure out the best way to raise the money efficiently and to help as many people as possible.

In addition, Mowry and Lawrence also plan to write letters to anyone directly impacted by coronavirus or to health care workers to lift their spirits.