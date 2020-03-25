Washington State safety Bryce Beekman dies

Washington State safety Bryce Beekman has died, Pullman (Washington) police told ESPN on Wednesday.

Pullman police commander Jake Opgenorth confirmed Beekman had died but could not provide the cause of death or any other information immediately.

Beekman started all 13 games in the 2019 season after transferring from Arizona Western Junior College. Washington State has yet to comment on Beekman's passing, although several teammates tweeted about him late Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

25x26 forever 🤞🏽🕊 — Skyler Thomas (@Skydollaa) March 25, 2020

Fly High 👼🏽❤️ Forever My Dawg🤞🏾💯 — Renard Bell (@RenardBell_) March 25, 2020

Beekman is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He recorded 60 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception in his only season with Washington State.

He is the older brother of Reece Beekman, ESPN's No. 46-ranked basketball recruit in the 2020 class who has signed with Virginia.