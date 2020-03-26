Penn State added ESPN Junior 300 offensive lineman Landon Tengwall to its 2021 class on Thursday. Tengwall chose the Nittany Lions over Notre Dame and gives Penn State its first ESPN Junior 300 commit for this recruiting cycle.

Tengwall is a 6-foot-5, 306-pound offensive tackle from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland.

He had an impressive list of offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and others before narrowing his list down to Penn State and Notre Dame. Tengwall is the second offensive line commit in the class, joining Nate Bruce out of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Tengwall's commitment gives the Nittany Lions three total commits in the class, including defensive end Brandon Taylor.

The commitment is important for Penn State as the NCAA is still in a created dead period for recruiting due to the coronavirus. This period has interrupted unofficial visits during the spring and come April will also interrupt the first two weeks of spring official visits.

That time is typically used by schools such as Penn State to hold junior days and get prospects on campus to build relationships. Without those crucial visits, it's important schools don't get behind in relationship building and landing commitments from targeted prospects.

Getting Tengwall in the fold is a big help to keep Penn State on schedule and on track to fill this recruiting class with some of its top targets.