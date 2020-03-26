The father of Louisville wide receiver Corey Reed Jr. died Wednesday morning due to complications from COVID-19, the school announced.

Corey Reed Sr. was just 43, and it was not immediately clear whether he had underlying health issues. Through Wednesday, more than 1,000 Americans have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"My deepest condolences go out to Corey and his entire family," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement released Thursday by the school. "This horrible virus has affected so many people, and it's even more difficult when it touches someone in the U of L football family."

Satterfield said the coaching staff has been in contact with Reed Jr. and his family to offer support.

Reed Jr. signed with Louisville in 2017 under former coach Bobby Petrino and is a native of Fulton, Georgia, which is where his father was hospitalized prior to his death.

Reed Jr. had eight catches for 145 yards as a freshman in 2017 but has not caught a pass in the past two seasons.