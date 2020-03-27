New Maryland coach Mike Locksley made a splash on the recruiting trail in the 2020 class by landing the No. 22-ranked prospect, wide receiver Rakim Jarrett.

Locksley is making another big splash in the 2021 class, this time by landing a commitment from ESPN Junior 300 linebacker Demeioun Robinson, the No. 16 ranked recruit overall.

Robinson is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound recruit from Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, who could be a linebacker or defensive end.

With Robinson having an impressive offer list that included Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and others, Locksley and his staff were able to keep the No. 1 in-state prospect home.

Both Jarrett in the 2020 class and now Robinson in 2021 are the highest-ranked commitments for the Terps since offensive lineman Damian Prince, ranked 26 overall, committed to Maryland in 2014.

The only other prospect ranked higher than Robinson to choose the Terps was wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was the No. 13-ranked recruit in 2012. Diggs was also recruited by Locksley when Locksley was an assistant coach for Maryland.

Now as head coach, Locksley has landed eight ESPN 300 prospects since the 2019 class, including the three currently committed in 2021. Robinson is joined by ESPN Jr. 300 defensive tackle Taizse Johnson and athlete Antwain Littleton as the top commitments thus far.

In total, Maryland now has 10 commitments in the class.