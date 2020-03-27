Ohio State on Friday landed a commitment from TreVeyon Henderson, the No. 1-ranked running back prospect in the ESPN Junior 300 list for 2021.

Henderson, who is the No. 13-ranked prospect overall, chose the Buckeyes over schools such as Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

A 5-foot-10, 185-pounder out of Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia, Henderson is the second ESPN Jr. 300 running back to choose the Buckeyes in March. He joins Evan Pryor, the No. 124 ranked recruit overall, in the future backfield for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has had a lot of success in March despite the mandated dead period in recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Henderson and Pryor, the Buckeyes have added ESPN Jr. 300 defensive back Jakailin Johnson out of St. Louis, ESPN Jr. 300 athlete Andre Turrentine and cornerback Devonta Smith in March.

Ohio State now has 13 ESPN Jr. 300 commitments in the class, which is the most of any FBS program. Clemson is next in line with 10 ESPN Jr. 300 commits, followed by North Carolina and Florida, each with eight of the top 300 recruits.

Within that list for the Buckeyes is the No. 1-ranked prospect overall in defensive end Jack Sawyer, the No. 4-ranked pocket passing quarterback in Kyle McCord and a total of six commitments ranked in the top 100 of the ESPN Jr. 300.