The SEC league office has notified its 14 schools that virtual instruction and video conferencing for its football programs will be allowed beginning Monday.

The SEC presidents and chancellors had initially voted to suspend all athletic activities, including practices, meetings and other activities, at least through April 15. These updated guidelines will now allow two hours of virtual instruction or meetings per week, including film review. The idea is to allow coaches to continue to engage with their players, who are not on campus during the coronavirus pandemic and taking online classes, and help fill in the gaps in the absence of spring practice.

Under the new guidelines, staff members will still not be allowed to remotely watch, direct or review physical workouts. But virtual film review, chalk talks and anything else that doesn't involve physical activity will be permissible.

Schools are allowed to provide strength and conditioning workouts and specific drills to players, but coaches are not allowed to observe that activity, be it in-person or virtually.

The SEC said further assessment of offseason and/or summer activities will occur in the coming weeks.