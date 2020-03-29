Jim Lambright, who was a player, assistant coach and head coach for the University of Washington football team, has died at the age of 77.

His death was confirmed by his family, the school announced. A cause of death was not disclosed.

He took over as head coach in 1993 when Don James retired and was in that role through 1998, leading the Huskies to a Pac-10 championship in 1995. Overall, he had a 44-25-1 record as head coach.

He was the school's defensive coordinator from 1978 through 1992 and, with his attacking defense, helped Washington to a national championship in 1991, which the team shared with Miami. Under James and Lambright, Washington won six Pac-8 and Pac-10 titles during that span.

"Coach Lambright was a legend at the UW, particularly when it came to playing the kind of physical, aggressive defense that his teams were known for. He was always supportive of the program that he loved so much. His impact on Husky football will not be forgotten," Washington coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement.

Lambright, who played for the Huskies from 1962 to '64, was named All-Coast as a defensive end in 1964 and won the school's Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational Award that season.

"I'm deeply saddened by the news of Coach Lambright's passing. Coach Lambright is synonymous with Husky football and he gave so much to this program both as a player and coach. My love for the University of Washington was sparked during Coach's tenure on our football staff and I'm grateful for the impact he had on so many. I'd like to extend heartfelt condolences to his family, former players, teammates and coaches," athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement.

He is survived by his daughter, Kris, and son, Eric; and two grandchildren, Caroline and Matt.