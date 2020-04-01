New Mississippi State coach Mike Leach landed one of his first big commitments on Tuesday when ESPN Junior 300 quarterback Sawyer Robertson chose the Bulldogs.

Robertson is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder out of Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas, and is one of the top pocket-passing quarterbacks in the 2021 class.

Ranked No. 51 overall, he is the highest-ranked commit in the class for Mississippi State, and he is the second-highest-ranked prospect for the program since the 2015 class, when safety Jamal Peters signed.

Over the past two seasons, Robertson has thrown for 87 touchdowns and more than 7,000 yards for his high school team.

With Robertson committed, Leach now has two quarterbacks committed in the class, the other being Daniel Greek, another recruit out of Texas. The staff also was able to sign a quarterback in the 2020 class with Will Rogers.

Leach also received commitments from two other QBs: Stanford transfer K.J. Costello and Vanderbilt transfer Allan Walters.

Robertson is set to join the Bulldogs baseball team, as well.