Oregon is expected to add former Boston College starting quarterback Anthony Brown as a graduate transfer, a source told ESPN.

Brown started portions of the past three seasons at Boston College, passing for 4,738 yards with 40 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, as well as 423 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He will have one season of eligibility with the Ducks.

Yahoo first reported Brown's transfer destination.

Brown, who entered the NCAA's transfer portal in December, played six games in 2019 before a season-ending leg injury against Louisville. A knee injury ended his 2017 season after he started the first 10 games, passing for 1,367 yards and 11 touchdowns. Brown had 2,121 yards passing and 20 touchdowns in 2018, starting all 12 games for the Eagles.

Oregon will be replacing quarterback Justin Herbert, a four-year starter projected as a first-round pick in this month's NFL draft. Tyler Shough, a redshirt sophomore who backed up Herbert in 2019, has been projected as Oregon's starter for 2020.