Mississippi State coach Mike Leach apologized Thursday for a since-deleted tweet that showed a meme of a woman knitting her husband a noose during quarantine.

Leach removed the tweet, which was posted Wednesday night, and had the caption, "After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf .."

The tweet received nearly 3,700 likes but also criticism, including some from Mississippi State players who are African-American.

Leach tweeted Thursday, "I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone."

The first-year Mississippi State coach frequently memes in his Twitter feed. He has more than 350,000 followers on the social media platform.