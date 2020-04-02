Former North Dakota State linebacker and two-time FCS All-American Jabril Cox has committed to transfer to LSU.

Cox, who made the announcement on his Twitter page on Thursday afternoon, is a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible to play.

The 6-foot-3, 229-pound Missouri native redshirted his first year at North Dakota State before being named the top freshman player in the FCS in 2017. He then won Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors as a sophomore.

Last season, as a junior, he was named to the Associated Press' All-America team after finishing with 92 tackles, including 5.5 sacks.

The defending champion LSU Tigers entered spring practice in desperate need of help at linebacker after losing junior Jacob Phillips, who led the team with 113 tackles last season, to the NFL draft. Patrick Queen, who racked up 85 tackles, also opted to turn pro early.