The best of Texas, USC players and coaches live tweeting 2006 Rose Bowl

On Jan. 4, 2006, Texas QB Vince Young orchestrated a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl against USC to knock off the No. 1 team in the nation and win the BCS National Championship. (3:49)

When it comes to classic college football games, it's hard to top the 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC.

Former Longhorns and Trojans took to social media as they watched the rebroadcast of their classic showdown in Pasadena.

The memories came flooding back as they relived Vince Young's heroics against a seemingly invincible USC team led by Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush.

The Longhorns' 41-38 victory featured a little bit of everything, from legendary performances on the game's grandest stage to coaching decisions that would be debated for years to come.

Here are some of their best tweets:

A month of hype. Two supremely talented teams. A beautiful setting. We were ready to play. #TBT @ESPNCFB — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) April 3, 2020

Moment of silence before the game... RIP Keith Jackson🙏🏿🙏🏿 the best that ever done it. — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) April 3, 2020

REGGIE for Heisman again. Give the man his hardware @NCAAFootball @HeismanTrophy — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) April 3, 2020

Love u more 🦁 ❤️ https://t.co/tnCFBo6YVi — LenDale White (@thereal_lendale) April 3, 2020

One of the all time best int's of all time @MikeGriff33 — Quan Cosby (@QCosby17) April 3, 2020

give Reggie Bush his Heisman back — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 3, 2020

We had 33 players on this team that went on to play in the NFL. 12 of them were Pro Bowlers. And they were all great people. #TBT @ESPNCFB — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) April 3, 2020

Definitely a HONOR to be apart of that Rose Bowl at such a young age!!! @TexasFootball 🤘🏿 — Brian Orakpo (@rak98) April 3, 2020