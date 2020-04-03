The best of Texas, USC players and coaches live tweeting 2006 Rose Bowl

When it comes to classic college football games, it's hard to top the 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC.
Former Longhorns and Trojans took to social media as they watched the rebroadcast of their classic showdown in Pasadena.
The memories came flooding back as they relived Vince Young's heroics against a seemingly invincible USC team led by Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush.
The Longhorns' 41-38 victory featured a little bit of everything, from legendary performances on the game's grandest stage to coaching decisions that would be debated for years to come.
Here are some of their best tweets:
A month of hype. Two supremely talented teams. A beautiful setting. We were ready to play. #TBT @ESPNCFB— Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) April 3, 2020
Moment of silence before the game... RIP Keith Jackson🙏🏿🙏🏿 the best that ever done it.— Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) April 3, 2020
REGGIE for Heisman again. Give the man his hardware @NCAAFootball @HeismanTrophy— Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) April 3, 2020
damn this was a good game! #AthletesEverywhere #NailBiter— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) April 3, 2020
Love u more 🦁 ❤️ https://t.co/tnCFBo6YVi— LenDale White (@thereal_lendale) April 3, 2020
One of the all time best int's of all time @MikeGriff33— Quan Cosby (@QCosby17) April 3, 2020
give Reggie Bush his Heisman back— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 3, 2020
We had 33 players on this team that went on to play in the NFL. 12 of them were Pro Bowlers. And they were all great people. #TBT @ESPNCFB— Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) April 3, 2020
Definitely a HONOR to be apart of that Rose Bowl at such a young age!!! @TexasFootball 🤘🏿— Brian Orakpo (@rak98) April 3, 2020
Man the last 6:42 of this game are CRAZY!!— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 3, 2020
This was a RIDICULOUSLY TALENTED SC team. And they're up 12 with 6:42 to go. @VinceYoung10 and company not done yet.
10 about to take over!! And a pivotal 4th and 1 stop by the Horns D to set up THE MOMENT!