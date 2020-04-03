        <
          The best of Texas, USC players and coaches live tweeting 2006 Rose Bowl

          On Jan. 4, 2006, Texas QB Vince Young orchestrated a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl against USC to knock off the No. 1 team in the nation and win the BCS National Championship. (3:49)

          10:17 PM ET
          When it comes to classic college football games, it's hard to top the 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC.

          Former Longhorns and Trojans took to social media as they watched the rebroadcast of their classic showdown in Pasadena.

          The memories came flooding back as they relived Vince Young's heroics against a seemingly invincible USC team led by Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush.

          The Longhorns' 41-38 victory featured a little bit of everything, from legendary performances on the game's grandest stage to coaching decisions that would be debated for years to come.

          Here are some of their best tweets: