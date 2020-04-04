Mississippi State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett, who criticized Bulldogs coach Mike Leach's tweet that showed a meme of a woman knitting a noose for her husband during self-quarantine, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

Lovett wrote on Twitter that he had entered the transfer portal and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Lovett's decision came one day after Leach posted the now-deleted tweet. Lovett responded to his new coach's tweet with "wtf" on his Twitter account. Lovett didn't specify whether he decided to transfer because of Leach's tweet.

Thanks for the positive comments. All love for everybody. 🖤 — 🦍 (@fabo_54) April 4, 2020

Leach removed the tweet Thursday night and later apologized, writing on Twitter, "I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone."

Lovett, a redshirt sophomore from Olive Branch, Mississippi, had 19 tackles and one sack in 2019.