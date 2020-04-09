Watch Tom Brady and other NFL stars in classic college football games

Tom Brady's four-touchdown Orange Bowl performance with Michigan. Peyton Manning leading Tennessee to the 1997 SEC title. Aaron Rodgers throwing a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter with California.

Let's throw it back to when the NFL's top quarterbacks were playing on the big stage at the college level.

ESPNU will air six classic college football games on Thursday that all feature some of the NFL's biggest QBs to play under center over the past 20 years. The action starts at noon ET, and we're pretty sure you'll recognize some of these names.

Noon: 2003 GMAC Bowl -- Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisville

Notable QB performance: Ben Roethlisberger (21/33, 376 yards, 4 TDs)

2 p.m.: 1997 SEC Championship Game -- Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Notable QB performance: Peyton Manning (25/43, 373 yards, 2 TDs)

4 p.m.: 2000 Ohio State vs. Purdue

Notable QB performance: Drew Brees (39/65, 455 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs)

One of Aaron Rodgers' signature wins while at the University of California came against Oregon in 2004. AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

6 p.m.: 2004 Oregon vs. California

Notable QB performance: Aaron Rodgers (21/32, 275 yards, 3 TDs)

8 p.m.: 2000 Orange Bowl -- Michigan vs. Alabama

Notable QB performance: Tom Brady (34/46, 369 yards, 4 TDs)

10 p.m.: 2003 Tangerine Bowl -- NC State vs. Kansas