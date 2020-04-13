Nebraska fans can scratch their football itch Saturday when the school's athletic department streams a virtual spring game on its social media platforms.

All 39 spring games scheduled this week have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nebraska spring game typically draws as many as 85,000 at Memorial Stadium. Last year's contest generated about $1 million in ticket sales and concessions.

The virtual spring game will feature Nebraska greats of the past with audio provided by the voices of the Learfield IMG College/Husker Sports radio network.

Georgia has produced a virtual G-Day plan for Saturday. The SEC Network will re-broadcast the 2019 game against Notre Dame. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart will tweet commentary. The team's radio broadcast team will have a Facebook live broadcast.

Notre Dame is holding a Saturday night "watch party" of the 2006 game against UCLA on the athletic department's YouTube channel. There will be a fan chat, trivia questions and chances to win Fighting Irish apparel.