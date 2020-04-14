Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson will voluntarily take a 10% pay cut to help the university amid the financial fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced Tuesday.

Clawson made $2,189,063 in 2019, according to USA Today's salary database.

Clawson joins Wake Forest president Nathan Hatch, athletic director John Currie and the university's cabinet and academic deans in taking the pay cut. The university's other head coaches have also volunteered to take pay cuts, though the school didn't specify whether they were all also taking 10% cuts.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on Wake Forest University and our Athletics Dept.," Clawson said in a statement. "Catherine [Clawson's wife] and I are more than happy to do our part to help during these challenging times."

Clawson, set to enter his seventh season at Wake Forest, has led the Demon Deacons to a program-record four straight bowl appearances -- including three wins. He signed an eight-year extension last offseason.