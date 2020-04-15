Ohio State got a commitment from ESPN Junior 300 defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye on Wednesday, giving the Buckeyes 14 ESPN Jr. 300 commitments in the class.
That is the most of any FBS program, as Clemson has the second most with 10 of the top 300 commitments, followed by North Carolina with nine and Florida with eight.
Adeleye is a 6-foot-3, 265-pound lineman out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He's the No. 40 ranked recruit overall and the No. 7 ranked prospect out of Florida who had offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M among others.
His commitment gives Ohio State 13 prospects ranked in the top 150 of the ESPN Jr. 300 and five ranked in the top 50. Adeleye committing also means Ohio State now has three ESPN Jr. 300 defensive linemen committed, including the No. 1 overall prospect in defensive end Jack Sawyer, as well as ESPN Jr. 300 defensive tackle Mike Hall out of Streetsboro, Ohio.
If Sawyer signs with the Buckeyes in the end, it will be two recruiting classes in a row Ohio State has landed the No. 1 recruit overall with receiver Julian Fleming signed in the 2020 class. It would also make for two classes out of the last three with five-star defensive ends signed as Sawyer would join Zach Harrison in the 2019 class.
This class combined with the 2020 class has proven that there is no fall off in recruiting under coach Ryan Day. Ohio State has 16 total commitments, 14 of which are in the top 300, and are on pace for the No. 1 ranked class if the staff can continue adding top prospects.
As well as Urban Meyer did in recruiting at Ohio State, he never held the No. 1 ranked class in the end, so getting to the top would be a major accomplishment for Day and his staff.