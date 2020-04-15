Ohio State got a commitment from ESPN Junior 300 defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye on Wednesday, giving the Buckeyes 14 ESPN Jr. 300 commitments in the class.

That is the most of any FBS program, as Clemson has the second most with 10 of the top 300 commitments, followed by North Carolina with nine and Florida with eight.

Adeleye is a 6-foot-3, 265-pound lineman out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He's the No. 40 ranked recruit overall and the No. 7 ranked prospect out of Florida who had offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M among others.