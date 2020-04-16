Georgia football staff member Jeremy Klawsky, who was hospitalized for six weeks while fighting the coronavirus, was released from a hospital on Thursday.

According to social media posts by family members, Klawsky, 32, was in critical condition at the ICU at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital on March 18. He was intubated and sedated. UGA confirmed that day that one of its staff members had tested positive for coronavirus.

Klawsky, a native of Plantation, Florida, is Georgia's video coordinator.

If there was ever a time to Ring The Bell, it's now! Jeremy Klawsky, our football video coordinator, has been released from @PiedmontHealth after his battle with COVID-19.



Thank you to all of the healthcare workers that took care of him and continue to keep Georgia safe. pic.twitter.com/Q4xydhp6cA — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) April 16, 2020

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart was among the people who cheered for Klawsky when he left the hospital in a wheelchair on Thursday.

"Jeremy is a great member of our staff," Smart told ESPN. "He has always been an extremely hard worker and an expert with our video. We are excited about the step he took in his recovery today, being discharged from the hospital. We look forward to continuing to support Jeremy as he recovers. Thank you to all the staff at Piedmont Athens Regional, who worked tirelessly to help Jeremy."

Georgia senior associate athletic director for sports medicine Ron Courson said Klawksy would continue to receive therapy as he recovers.