New Baylor coach Dave Aranda added immediate help for his depleted defense on Friday, when the Bears landed former Arkansas State defensive end William Bradley-King as a graduate transfer.

Bradley-King, a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection with the Red Wolves, will be able to play this upcoming season and has one season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound Bradley-King had 82 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his final two seasons at Arkansas State.

Bradley-King, a Kansas City native, could play linebacker or defensive end for the Bears.

Aranda, a former LSU defensive coordinator, inherits a defense that returns only two starters from a unit that helped lead Baylor to an 11-3 record and a spot in the Big 12 championship game in 2019. The Bears must replace all three starting defensive linemen, including All-American James Lynch, along with two startling linebackers.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard, the team's leading tackler with 112 stops in 2019, and cornerback Raleigh Texada are the only returning defensive starters.