        <
        >

          Baylor adds grad transfer DE William Bradley-King from Arkansas State

          11:11 AM ET
          • Mark SchlabachESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
            Follow on Twitter

          New Baylor coach Dave Aranda added immediate help for his depleted defense on Friday, when the Bears landed former Arkansas State defensive end William Bradley-King as a graduate transfer.

          Bradley-King, a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection with the Red Wolves, will be able to play this upcoming season and has one season of eligibility remaining.

          The 6-foot-4, 248-pound Bradley-King had 82 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his final two seasons at Arkansas State.

          Bradley-King, a Kansas City native, could play linebacker or defensive end for the Bears.

          Aranda, a former LSU defensive coordinator, inherits a defense that returns only two starters from a unit that helped lead Baylor to an 11-3 record and a spot in the Big 12 championship game in 2019. The Bears must replace all three starting defensive linemen, including All-American James Lynch, along with two startling linebackers.

          Linebacker Terrel Bernard, the team's leading tackler with 112 stops in 2019, and cornerback Raleigh Texada are the only returning defensive starters.