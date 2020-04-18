Alabama hasn't gotten off to the fast start in recruiting we're used to seeing, but the Crimson Tide added a big piece to the 2021 class on Saturday. ESPN Junior 300 wide receiver Agiye Hall announced his commitment to Alabama, choosing the Tide over LSU, Georgia and other big-name offers.

Hall is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and is the No. 52-ranked recruit in the class.

He's only the third total commit in 2021 for Alabama, but he gives coach Nick Saban and his staff another outstanding receiver to add to the roster. Saban signed three ESPN 300 receivers in the 2020 class with Thaiu Jones-Bell -- the No. 87 recruit overall -- as well as Traeshon Holden and Javon Baker.

The offense is stocking up at receiver, and the staff also had the No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback in 2020 with Bryce Young and two ESPN 300 running backs with Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams.

Hall adds to that offensive haul and could help kick-start this 2021 class for Alabama, as he is the first offensive commit so far. He joins ESPN Junior 300 linebacker Deontae Lawson and defensive tackle Anquin Barnes as the only commitments.

Quite a few highly ranked prospects still list Alabama in their top group, so the low numbers are not of great concern at this point. It is worth noting there are 13 other programs with more ESPN Junior 300 commitments than Alabama, including Ohio State, which holds the most ESPN Junior 300 commitments with 14.