Defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 3 prospect overall in the ESPN Junior 300, has decommitted from Clemson, a source told ESPN.

Foreman had committed to Clemson in January and was one of two five-star commitments for the Tigers, with linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Foreman's commitment had given Clemson three five-star defensive linemen in the past two classes.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end from Centennial High School in Corona, California, had been rumored to be looking around as of late and decided to open up his recruitment. USC has been linked to Foreman, and Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and others were in the mix before his initial commitment to Clemson.

USC has made a concerted effort to keep the top prospects from California home in this 2021 class, often saying "take back the West" on social media. This effort comes after USC only landed one ESPN 300 prospect from California in the 2020 class, including seeing the top dual-threat quarterback, Bryce Young, flip to Alabama.

The effort in this class has paid off, with four ESPN Junior 300 commitments from California in 2021, including quarterback Jake Garcia, the No. 2 recruit in the state. Landing Foreman would be a huge boost to the perception of USC recruiting.

The decision to decommit is rare for Clemson recruits, as the Tigers don't seem to lose any of their commitments. Clemson has not had a decommitment since the 2017 class and has not lost a recruit of this caliber since ESPN started its rankings in 2009.

Despite the decommitment, Clemson still has nine total commitments, all whom are ranked in the ESPN Junior 300.